Dubai Shopping Festival To Begin December 5 Dh400,000 Grand Prize Announced

The 31st Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will run from December 5, 2025 to January 11 next year, and for the Mega Raffle draws, there will be daily chances for one lucky shopper to win a brand-new Nissan plus Dh100,000. One winner will also bring home the grand prize of Dh400,000 on the festival's final day.

Residents and visitors to Dubai can now purchase raffle tickets priced at Dh100 from Tasjeel centres, ENOC stations, ZOOM stores and AutoPro service outlets to secure not one but two chances to win.

Every ticket will be entered into the daily prize draws, with the chance to drive away any of these Nissan models - Pathfinder, X-Terra, X-Trail, Kicks, or Magnite - as well as Dh100,000.

Those who do not get lucky the first time will be entered into a one-off draw on January 11, 2026, with the winner taking the Dh400,000 grand prize.

“The DSF Mega Raffle has become a defining feature of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival,” Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said on Thursday, adding:“We are deeply grateful to our strategic partners... whose unwavering commitment has helped turn DSF into a global icon of retail excellence.

Every year, DSF combinines shopping deals, world-class entertainment, and other experiences celebrating Dubai's vision of retail innovation and excitement.