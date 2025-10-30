Gold Price In Qatari Market Decline By 4.39 Percent This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 4.39 percent over the past week, reaching USD 3,931.97000 per ounce, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

QNB data showed that the price of gold decreased from USD 4,112.68700 recorded last Sunday.

As for other precious metals, silver fell by 2.28 percent on a weekly basis to reach USD 47.52000 per ounce, down from USD 48.63250 at the start of the week.

Platinum fell by 1.18 percent, reaching USD 1,594.60000 per ounce, compared to USD 1613.80040 at the beginning of the week.