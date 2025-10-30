All Public And Private Schools To Shift To Remote Learning On November 4 - Ministry Of Education And Higher Education

All administrative and teaching staff will also work remotely on that day, with lessons delivered through the approved online learning platforms and schedules.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.