All Public And Private Schools To Shift To Remote Learning On November 4 - Ministry Of Education And Higher Education
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announces that all classes in public and private schools will be conducted remotely on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, in support of the State's efforts to ensure the success of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, which the State of Qatar is hosting.
All administrative and teaching staff will also work remotely on that day, with lessons delivered through the approved online learning platforms and schedules.
