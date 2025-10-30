Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
All Public And Private Schools To Shift To Remote Learning On November 4 - Ministry Of Education And Higher Education

All Public And Private Schools To Shift To Remote Learning On November 4 - Ministry Of Education And Higher Education


2025-10-30 02:17:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announces that all classes in public and private schools will be conducted remotely on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, in support of the State's efforts to ensure the success of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, which the State of Qatar is hosting.

All administrative and teaching staff will also work remotely on that day, with lessons delivered through the approved online learning platforms and schedules.

MENAFN30102025000067011011ID1110272532



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search