Hoonigan Recently Appointed Tom Tecklenburg As Executive Vice President Of Lighting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hoonigan Industries recently appointed Tom Tecklenburg as Executive Vice President of Lighting, overseeing Driven Lighting Group (DLG) and its flagship brand, Morimoto.

Tecklenburg brings decades of global automotive and commercial vehicle experience across both OE and aftermarket sectors. Before joining Driven Lighting Group (DLG), he served as Vice President and General Manager of Dayco North America Aftermarket, where he drove strategic transformation, accelerated growth, and delivered record levels of customer satisfaction. His career includes executive roles at HDA Truck Pride and The Timken Company, along with senior leadership positions at Bendix Brakes, Fram Filters, and Prestone Antifreeze under Honeywell International.

“Tom's experience, leadership, and deep understanding of both the OE and aftermarket channels make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Dave Swift, Chairman and Acting CEO of Hoonigan.“He brings a people-first leadership style that aligns with our culture of performance, innovation, and customer focus.”

Tecklenburg holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The Ohio State University, an MBA from the University of Dayton, and is a Certified Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) from Northwood University. An active industry advocate, Tecklenburg serves on the Auto Care Association's Marketing Intelligence Committee, MEMA's CEO Council, and the Automotive Sales Council.

“I've spent the past two months getting to know the team and the business, and I'm even more excited about what's ahead,” said Tecklenburg.“DLG's commitment to innovation, proprietary design, and its deep connection to the enthusiast community position us to keep redefining what's possible in the performance lighting space.”

About Driven Lighting Group (DLG)

Driven Lighting Group (DLG), a division of Hoonigan Industries, designs, markets, and distributes advanced automotive lighting solutions. Founded in 2005, DLG powers leading brands such as Morimoto (est. 2010), GTR Lighting (est. 2013), and Headlight Revolution. With deep expertise in proprietary design, engineering, content production, community engagement, and multi-channel commerce, DLG serves enthusiasts, professional installers, and dealers worldwide.

About Hoonigan:

Hoonigan is a leading automotive lifestyle company with three primary divisions: Wheels, Tires & Accessories, Lighting, and Suspension & Accessories. The portfolio spans premium brands serving performance, enthusiast, and specialty vehicle markets.