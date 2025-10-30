403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal 30/10: On Edge Ahead Of ECB (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1480. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1480.
The other major catalyst for the EUR/USD pair will be the first estimate of the European Union's third-quarter GDP data. While this is important data, chances are that it will not have a major impact on the pair.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate has come under pressure in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 1.1922 in September to the current 1.1595.It has moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Ichimoku cloud indicator.The pair has moved to the lower side of the symmetrical triangle pattern, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards below the neutral point at 50.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues falling ahead of the upcoming ECB interest rate decision. Such a move will point to more downside, potentially to the key support at 1.1485.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment