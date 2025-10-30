The Effects Of 1.5°C Global Warming In Switzerland And Beyond





MENAFN - Swissinfo) The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels will not be achieved. We outline the possible consequences of crossing this threshold for life on Earth and in Switzerland, a country already heavily affected by rising temperatures. This content was published on October 30, 2025 - 09:23 7 minutes

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.



Luigi Jorio (text) and Kai Reusser (infographic)

“We will not be able to contain global warming below 1.5°C in the next few years,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on October 22 at the World Meteorological Organisation's congress.

In the series“10 Years of the Paris Agreement”, we highlight what has been done in terms of emissions, renewable energy, climate policies and climate research in Switzerland and around the world since 2015.

The comments by Guterres confirmed what much of the scientific community had already known – that the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement will not be reached.

Climate researchers in Switzerland predict that global temperatures will rise by 2.5°C by the end of the century:

