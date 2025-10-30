The Effects Of 1.5°C Global Warming In Switzerland And Beyond
I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports.
“We will not be able to contain global warming below 1.5°C in the next few years,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on October 22 at the World Meteorological Organisation's congress.
In the series“10 Years of the Paris Agreement”, we highlight what has been done in terms of emissions, renewable energy, climate policies and climate research in Switzerland and around the world since 2015.
The comments by Guterres confirmed what much of the scientific community had already known – that the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement will not be reached.
Climate researchers in Switzerland predict that global temperatures will rise by 2.5°C by the end of the century:More More Emissions reduction Climate experts in Switzerland: 1.5°C target is out of reach
This content was published on Oct 24, 2025 Ten years after the Paris Agreement, a survey of Swiss climate scientists shows they no longer expect the world to limit warming to 1.5°C.Read more: Climate experts in Switzerland: 1.5°C target is out of
