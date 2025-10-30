SWISS Grounds Its Airbus A220-100S
This was indicated by Chief Financial Officer Dennis Weber commenting on the airline's quarterly results during a conference call.
Subsequently, the 18 engines of the A220-100 can be used for the larger A220-300: the SWISS carrier has 21 such aircraft. This approach will increase the operational availability of the A220-300 fleet; there will also be the advantage of having only one type of A220 in service, reducing operational complexity. The larger A220-300 is also considered more cost-efficient.
“In the past it was necessary to use the A220-100 mainly for the London City connection,” Weber explained. The steep approach was only possible using this type of aircraft.More More Tourism Trends SWISS to reduce flight destinations from Geneva
