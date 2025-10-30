ID Finance's Financial App Plazo Wins Best Performance 2025 Award For Contributing To Financial Wellbeing

MENAFN - EQS Group) 30 October 2025 -, thedeveloped by, has been recognised with thein the category. The award was presented during the Gala Dinner organised by CMS on 28 October at the Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío in Madrid, an event that brought together leading figures from Spain's financial sector to celebrate innovation and business excellence., accepted the award on behalf of the company, highlighting that the recognition“reflects the joint effort of the entire ID Finance team to deliver technological solutions that improve people's lives and promote genuine, sustainable financial wellbeing.”

This milestone coincides with the tenth anniversary of ID Finance, founded in 2015 in Barcelona. Over the past decade, the company has established itself as one of Spain's leading fintech firms thanks to its commitment to innovation, technology and the creation of products designed to meet users' real needs.

Within this context, the Best Performance 2025 Awards jury recognised the case study Financial wellbeing for every life project, presented by ID Finance, which reflects the vision and purpose of Plazo as the Group's flagship financial app.

Plazo was created with the aim of putting technology at the service of people's financial wellbeing. Launched in 2021, it combines fully digital debit and credit solutions in a single platform, along with additional services designed to improve users' quality of life, such as free online medical and legal advice through a partnership with MeetingPros.

The app allows users to open an account in just a few minutes and offers a free Mastercard debit card with no maintenance fees and rewards of up to 15% cashback on purchases. Through Plazo Credit, users can also access flexible consumer financing options tailored to their needs.

With close to half a million customers and following the completion of a €140 million debt financing round in 2024, Plazo has achieved operational profitability and continues to expand its lending portfolio and product features, supported by the technological talent that has driven its development.

The project represents the natural evolution of ID Finance towards a comprehensive model of financial wellbeing, combining innovation, agility and responsibility in the management of accessible and scalable digital products.

During the gala, the organisers reaffirmed their commitment to solidarity with GOOD MAX, an organisation that supports initiatives against childhood cancer – a cause to which ID Finance feels particularly close and to which it has contributed in the past by taking part in charity runs against cancer organised by Magic Line.