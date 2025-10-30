PSI reports revenue growth and one-time expenses in the third quarter

PSI Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

- New orders of 269 million euros, 36% above the same period of the previous year

- Revenue up 15% to 203.6 million euros after nine months

- Adjusted operating result of 5.8 million euros in line with expectations Performance indicators (KEUR) Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2025 Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2024 Change Sales 203,600 177,424 +14.8 % Adjusted EBIT 5,787 −19,399 >100 % EBIT −20,352 −19,399 −4.9 % Group net result −26,313 −24,142 −9.0 % Earnings per share (EUR) −1.70 −1.56 −9.0 % Berlin, October 30, 2025 – PSI Group increased new orders by 36.4% to 269 million euros in the first nine months of 2025 (Sept. 30, 2024: 198 million euros). At 188 million euros, the order backlog on September 30, 2025, was at the previous year's level (Sept. 30, 2024: 188 million euros) despite the sale of the Mobility business. Group revenues increased by 14.8% to 203,6 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 177.4 million euros). Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring costs and transaction costs associated with the conclusion of the investment agreement with Warburg Pincus, was in line with expectations at 5.8 million euros. Unadjusted EBIT was negative at −20.4 million euros due to one-time expenses, after being impacted by the cyberattack in the same period of the previous year (Sept. 30, 2024: −19.4 million euros). The consolidated result was correspondingly −26.3 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: − 24.1 million euros).

The Grid & Energy Management segment achieved 28.3% higher revenue of 96.9 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 75.6 million euros) and an operating result of −8.0 million euros, impacted by restructuring costs (Sept. 30, 2024: −16.5 million euros).

Revenue in the Process Industries & Metals segment increased by 9% to 53.1 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 48.7 million euros). The segment's operating result improved to 3.0 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 0.5 million euros).

At 25.5 million euros, revenue in the Discrete Manufacturing segment was 27% higher than in the previous year (Sept. 30, 2024: 20.1 million euros). The operating result was negative at −1 million euros due to expenses for the cloud and SaaS transformation (Sept. 30, 2024: −0.2 million euros).

The Logistics segment increased revenue by 16.1% to 25.4 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 21.8 million euros) and improved the operating result to 0.4 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: 0.03 million euros).

The number of employees in the Group increased to 2,373 (Sept. 30, 2024: 2,316) due to targeted recruitment and following the sale of the Mobility division. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at 2.6 million euros (Sept. 30, 2024: −34.2 million euros), so that cash and cash equivalents increased to 30.3 million euros compared to the end of 2024 (December 31, 2024: 26.5 million euros).

On October 12, 2025, PSI signed an investment agreement with Warburg Pincus to enter into a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth of PSI. Warburg Pincus has announced its intention to make a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of PSI. In this context, PSI expects transaction costs in the low double-digit million range, which will impact both the unadjusted operating result (EBIT) and the consolidated net result as one-time expenses. Warburg Pincus will provide PSI with financial resources beyond the existing credit lines to finance these transaction costs.

As announced in the report for the first half of 2025, a cost reduction program was initiated in the Grid & Energy Management segment, resulting in additional one-time expenses of approximately 12 million euros. In its operating business, PSI continues to expect growth in order intake and sales of around 10% for 2025 and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% after adjustment for one-time expenses.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.

