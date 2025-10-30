NITI Aayog Charts Vision To Make India A Global Leader In Advanced Manufacturing By 2035

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub on Tuesday released a comprehensive roadmap titled 'Reimagining Manufacturing: India's Roadmap to Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing', outlining a strategic vision to transform India into a leading centre for high-tech manufacturing by 2035.

The document proposes a sector-focused approach to integrate frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced materials, digital twins and robotics across 13 priority manufacturing sectors.

It aims to elevate manufacturing's contribution to over 25 percent of India's GDP, create more than 100 million jobs, and place India among the top three global manufacturing hubs by 2035.

The roadmap calls for coordinated efforts to bolster research and development ecosystems, develop industrial infrastructure, enhance workforce capabilities, and scale deployment of advanced technologies.

It warns that failure to adopt frontier technologies in high-impact sectors could lead to a loss of up to USD 270 billion in manufacturing GDP by 2035 and nearly USD 1 trillion by 2047.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam described the roadmap as a time-bound plan to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem and build a globally competitive 'Made in India' identity.

Developed in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Deloitte, and guided by an Expert Council of industry leaders, the roadmap signals a coordinated industry–government effort to accelerate India's manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)