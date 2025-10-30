Waabi And Volvo Advance Autonomous Trucking With Integrated Driverless Freight Solution

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Waabi and Volvo partner to 'demonstrate the future of autonomous trucking'

October 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Waabi, a developer of physical AI and driverless trucks, and Volvo Autonomous Solutions have reached a“major milestone” in autonomous trucking by successfully integrating the Waabi Driver with the Volvo VNL Autonomous.

This joint achievement underscores the significant progress both companies are making together in advancing autonomous freight.

Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi, says:“The future of autonomous trucking hinges on three critical areas: autonomous technology that is safe, scalable, and can deliver on customer needs; hardware that is purpose-built for autonomous operations from the ground up; and a commercial deployment model that solves problems in the supply chain without added friction.

“Together with Volvo, we are leading autonomous trucking forward. The Volvo VNL Autonomous, powered by the Waabi Driver, is the next step in ushering in a stronger, safer, and more efficient era in transportation.”

The successful integration of the Volvo VNL Autonomous and Waabi Driver marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship and strategic partnership between Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions to accelerate the development and adoption of autonomous trucks.

With this integration complete, both companies are now focused on delivering an autonomous solution that is safe and supports broad commercial deployment.

Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, says:“Partnerships like the one between Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Waabi play an important role not only in advancing autonomous technology, but also in building the broader ecosystem required to support commercial deployment.

“Autonomy has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in the transport industry, including safety, efficiency, and capacity. By working together, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient future for freight.”

The joint solution combines Waabi's industry leading self-driving technology with Volvo's autonomous truck, designed with redundant systems to enable safe autonomous operations:

The Waabi Driver is the only interpretable and verifiable end-to-end AI model that is capable of true generalization, enabling it to safely and quickly scale autonomous driving across different geographies, including highways and general surface streets.

This enables commercial operations that are scalable, meet the needs of customers, and work within existing logistics operations.

The Volvo VNL Autonomous is a truck purpose built for autonomy with redundancies or back-up systems for safety critical functions such as braking, steering and communication.

By pairing Waabi's powerful breakthroughs in physical AI with Volvo's leadership in autonomous trucks, the two companies are developing autonomous solutions primed to meet the freight industry's needs now and in the future.