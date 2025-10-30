Cimcorp Marks 50 Years Of Automation With New Documentary Release

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cimcorp celebrates 50th anniversary with release of documentary

October 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Cimcorp, a pioneer in automation and intralogistics, has announced the upcoming release of a feature documentary this fall, commemorating its 50-year journey in industrial automation. (See trailer below.)

The documentary will offer a compelling look back at Cimcorp's legacy while also casting a visionary eye toward the future of automation over the next 50 years.

Titled The Future of Automation, the film captures the story of automation through the lens of employees, the Cimcorpers, past and present, and features prominent voices in robotics and technology, including Mirka Leino, principal lecturer at RoboAI Research Center, Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) in Pori.

Veli-Matti Hakala, CEO of Cimcorp, says:“To foresee and prepare for the future, we must understand the past. It is through reflecting on our journey that we find the tools to shape tomorrow.

“This documentary is a tribute not only to the innovation and perseverance of Cimcorp but to the evolution of automation itself.”

From Rosenlew roots to global innovation

The documentary retraces Cimcorp's roots to the 1970s when it began as part of the Rosenlew Corporation, then one of Finland's largest industrial enterprises.

From those early beginnings, Cimcorp has grown into a global automation pioneer, delivering breakthrough technologies in the automotive, tire and grocery retail industries, and innovating in areas such as lithium-ion battery automation and sustainable intralogistics.

Key milestones such as the development of CRT automation in the 1980s, the launch of the Dream Factory concept for the tire industry, and Cimcorp's global expansion, including its integration into Murata Machinery, are brought to life through rare archival footage and personal accounts.

Voices shaping the future

A significant feature of the documentary is the inclusion of diverse perspectives from within and outside the company. Mirka Leino, a principal lecturer at SAMK and a key figure at the RoboAI Research Center, shares her expertise on the integration of robotics and machine vision in modern automation.

Her insights underscore the collaborative efforts between academia and industry in driving technological advancements.

Gustav Rosenlew, the CEO of Oy Rosenlew Ab from 1969, founded Cimcorp. His son, Erik Rosenlew, is interviewed in the documentary about the legacy his father left to the automation industry and Cimcorp.

A glimpse into the next 50 years

Looking ahead, the documentary explores emerging trends and technologies poised to redefine automation. It discusses the potential of artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and sustainable practices in shaping the next half-century of industrial innovation.

By presenting a forward-thinking narrative, the film positions Cimcorp at the forefront of future developments in automation.