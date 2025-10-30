MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI and Nippon Shokubai to Develop Ammonia Cracking System for NEDO's "Development of Technologies for Building a Competitive Hydrogen Supply Chain" Project

Ammonia Cracking Plant (3D Rendering)

TOKYO, October 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Nippon Shokubai) have received approval for their jointly submitted proposal to Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its "Development of Technologies for Building a Competitive Hydrogen Supply Chain" project.

The selected project aims to develop technology for the construction of a hydrogen supply chain using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier (hydrogen storage and transport medium), promoting development of medium-scale, decentralized ammonia cracking technology near hydrogen demand sites. The project advances ammonia cracking technology using steam and exhaust gases, employing an independently developed, low-temperature, highly active and highly durable ammonia cracking catalyst without the use of noble metals typically used in conventional low-temperature active catalysts. This innovative technology will be used to verify challenges toward practical application.

Following the project selection, the two companies will conduct the following activities during the project period through fiscal 2027, with long-term testing in mind, using a commercial-scale demonstration plant. MHI will leverage its extensive experience in ammonia plant construction and its knowledge of ammonia handling to carry out the basic design (Front End Engineering Design: FEED) of the demonstration plant. MHI will finalize the demonstration plant specifications aiming to resolve technical challenges necessary for commercialization, with support from Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. (HEPCO). Nippon Shokubai will promote the development of elemental technologies focused on verifying the durability of ammonia cracking catalysts, utilizing its abundant experience and expertise in catalyst development and practical application, including process catalysts such as acrylic acid catalysts and environmental catalysts for automotive and exhaust gas treatment.

MHI and Nippon Shokubai will promote the development of ammonia cracking systems that contribute to building hydrogen and ammonia supply chains, aiming for early establishment and social implementation of decarbonization technologies, and contributing to the realization of a sustainable carbon-neutral society.

HEPCO, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in Hokkaido by 2050 across the entire energy sector, is expanding the introduction of renewable energy and decarbonizing power sources, while promoting initiatives related to ammonia, hydrogen, and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) in the Tomakomai region and other areas of Hokkaido.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy, Engineering, Manufacturing