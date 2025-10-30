October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Stay Safe, Stay Smart

MENAFN - 3BL) October is the perfect time to focus on protecting your digital life-especially your finances. As your trusted banking partner, we're here to help you stay ahead of cybercriminals who constantly refine their tactics.

Scams Are Getting Smarter

Cybercriminals are skilled at creating urgency and credibility. Here are three of the most common tactics and how they work:

Imposter calls

A scammer calls pretending to be from your bank or another trusted institution. They may even“spoof” the caller ID so it appears legitimate, then claim there's suspicious activity on your account-such as a large withdrawal or an overseas purchase. They often pressure you to act immediately by transferring funds to a“safe” account, revealing account numbers, or sharing a one-time passcode. The goal is to scare you into handing over access before you can think it through.

Fake texts and emails

These messages look strikingly real, using official logos, familiar language, or even your name. They might say your account has been locked, a payment failed, or a package is waiting for confirmation. Clicking the included link can install malware or lead to a convincing website that steals login details, card numbers, or personal information.

Urgent alerts

Scammers send notices about unpaid bills, unexpected charges, or a delivery that“requires verification.” Some even mimic government agencies or shipping companies. The message is always the same: act fast or face consequences like late fees, service suspension, or legal action. This sense of urgency is designed to override your caution, so you'll share sensitive data or make a quick payment.

Protect Yourself with Simple Steps

A few consistent habits can dramatically reduce your risk:



Pause before you share. Never give personal or account information to unsolicited callers, emails, or texts-even if they appear official or urgent.

Avoid suspicious links. Go directly to a company's website or use a trusted phone number instead of clicking on links in messages.

Use strong, unique passwords. A password manager can help you keep track.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA). Adding a second layer of security makes it much harder for criminals to access your accounts.

Update software and apps. Regular updates patch vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses. Monitor accounts regularly. Review your statements and online banking activity, and report anything unusual right away.

How We Help

We continually invest in advanced fraud detection, secure technology, and customer education. If you ever suspect fraud or receive a suspicious message, contact us immediately.

Let's Stay Safe Together

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a reminder that small actions-like staying informed and vigilant-can protect your money and your identity. By working together, we can help keep your finances secure.

View original content