Keybank Marks 200 Years With Community Investment And Celebration In Dutchess County

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of its nationwide bicentennial celebration, KeyBank joined the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) to celebrate 200 years of helping individuals, businesses and communities thrive. The event, held at KeyBank's Arlington–Poughkeepsie branch, highlighted the bank's enduring legacy of community investment across the Hudson Valley.

“This anniversary is not just about longevity-it's about purpose,” said KeyBank Hudson Valley/Metro New York President John Manginelli.“For two centuries, KeyBank has helped clients and communities build brighter financial futures. That legacy continues today through partnerships that empower people and strengthen local economies.”

In recognition of its bicentennial, KeyBank announced a $23,000 grant to the Women's Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) to support its Entrepreneur Training Program-an initiative that provides business education, mentoring and access to capital for women entrepreneurs throughout the Hudson Valley.

“We're honored to partner with KeyBank in empowering women entrepreneurs across the Hudson Valley,” said WEDC CEO Nikki Hahn.“This support directly impacts our ability to equip women with the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to start and grow successful businesses. Together, we're creating pathways to financial independence and long-term community prosperity.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Frank Castella, Jr.; Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers; Lydia Biskup, Chief of Staff for NY State Senator Ron Rolison; and County Executive Sue Serino, each recognizing KeyBank's bicentennial and its contributions to Dutchess County's economic vitality.

“For 200 years, KeyBank has shown what it means to be a true community partner,” Castella said.“KeyBank's commitment to local businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits strengthens the economic foundation of Dutchess County and the entire Hudson Valley. We're proud to celebrate this milestone together.”

Earlier this year, KeyBank awarded a $200,000 philanthropic grant to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) of NY. The grant was part of a program designed to celebrate KeyBank's bicentennial and strengthen Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and foundations that play a critical role in fostering economic opportunity and strengthening communities.