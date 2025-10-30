U.S. Stands Ready To Help The Cuban People

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa's devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs. As in neighboring Caribbean countries, the Department is issuing a Declaration of Humanitarian Need for Cuba and is prepared to provide immediate humanitarian assistance directly and via local partners who can most effectively deliver it to those in need.

U.S. law includes exemptions and authorizations relating to private donations of food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as well as disaster response. We encourage those seeking to directly support the Cuban people to contact us if there are any issues. Questions can be sent to ....