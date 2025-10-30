403
Ivan D. Ray Attends 'Seasoned The Series' Private Cast And Crew Screening As His Character Marcus St. James Returns
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ivan D. Ray, a Chicago-based actor and voice artist represented by Dream Team Talent Agency, attended the private Seasoned the Series cast and crew day party and screening on October 11, 2025, where the production team unveiled an upcoming episode featuring his return as Marcus St. James.
Created and directed by Aretha Tatum, Seasoned the Series continues to expand its audience with authentic storytelling and relatable characters. The new episode marks Ray's second appearance in the series, following a standout performance that originally introduced Marcus St. James to fans.
Reflecting on the experience, Ray shared,“Being invited back for another season was an honor. Aretha Tatum's writing gives each character real depth, and it's rewarding to bring Marcus St. James back to life alongside such a talented cast.”
Director Aretha Tatum praised Ray's growth and presence on screen:“Ivan D. Ray is an up-and-coming phenomenal talent. He is serious about his craft and has a way of making his character come to life,” said Tatum.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Seasoned the Series are currently available on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video, with the new episode expected to premiere soon. The private day party brought together cast, crew, and creative partners to celebrate the series' continued success and growing reach.
