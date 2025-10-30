Madhya Pradesh To Launch 'PM Shri Air Tourism' Helicopter Service On State's Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will launch the 'PM Shri Air Tourism' helicopter service on November 1, the state's Foundation Day, to boost air connectivity between major tourist destinations across the state, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, the minister said the new service, operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will be formally launched at a ceremonial event at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, will flag off three helicopters to mark the beginning of the 'PM Shri Air Tourism' service on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Shiv Shekhar Shukla, who also attended the press briefing, said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to introduce intra-state air connectivity through such a structured tourism-focused initiative.

Providing further details, Shukla said the helicopter service will operate five days a week across key tourism regions of the state.

“The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a three-year agreement with M/s Trans Bharat Aviation for Sector 1 and M/s Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited for Sectors 2 and 3. In the initial phase, private operators will run helicopters in each sector with a minimum seating capacity of six passengers,” he said.

Shukla, who is also Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), said the initiative is expected to open new dimensions in adventure, heritage, and spiritual tourism, enhancing the overall travel experience for both domestic and international tourists.

He added that regular operations will commence from November 20, covering major cities and prominent tourist destinations including Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Pachmarhi, and Rewa.

“The service will not only improve regional air connectivity but also make travel between tourism hotspots faster and more convenient,” Shukla noted.

