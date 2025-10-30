403
U.S. Soldier Becomes First To Plan And Execute Autonomous Black Hawk Missions Using MATRIXTM Technology At Northern Strike 25-2
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Caption: U.S. Army National Guard Sergeant uses a tablet to command the Sikorsky OPV Black Hawk as it autonomously transports a 2,900-pound water buffalo sling load for the first time during Northern Strike in Michigan. Photo courtesy Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.
CAMP GRAYLING, Mich., October, 2025 - For the first time, a U.S. soldier-not a trained aviator-planned and executed real-world missions in military exercises with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's [NYSE: LMT] Optionally Piloted (OPV) Black Hawk helicopter, powered by MATRIXTM technology. In partnership with the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Association (DARPA), Sikorsky fielded the OPV Black Hawk aircraft at Northern Strike 25-2 in August to demonstrate, in an operational environment, how an autonomous Black Hawk can expand mission reach and reduce risk to soldiers. A U.S. Army National Guard Sergeant First Class, trained in less than an hour became the first soldier to independently plan, command and execute OPV Black Hawk missions using the system's handheld tablet. He directed the payload to a location 70 nautical miles away and commanded multiple precision airborne drops, marking the first time OPV Black Hawk operated fully under the control of an actual warfighter, instead of a trained test pilot or engineer. That wasn't the only first of the exercise. At Northern Strike, OPV Black Hawk demonstrated three types of cargo delivery, including internal carry, external sling load and precision parachute drop, as well as a medevac exercise. Firsts in Flight
-
Exercise 1: Parachute Drops and Logistics Recovery
-
From a Coast Guard boat on Lake Huron, a soldier planned and executed a Class 1 resupply mission from 70 nautical miles away. After the cargo was unloaded, he used the tablet interface to direct the OPV Black Hawk in racetrack patterns over the lake while soldiers onboard completed two precision parachute drops at different altitudes. It was the first time the OPV Black Hawk performed precision logistics and airborne drops entirely under soldier control.
-
OPV Black Hawk completed its first-ever autonomous hookup of an external load while airborne. Using its hover stability capabilities, the aircraft held position while soldiers quickly and efficiently attached a 2,900-pound water tank without pilot intervention. The demonstration showed that a MATRIX-equipped aircraft can perform complex aerial resupply missions in the field.
-
OPV Black Hawk completed six autonomous hovering hookups to transport HIMARS launch tubes to an alternate landing zone. A soldier then used OPV Black Hawk to conduct a simulated personnel recovery, including a tail-to-tail patient transfer to a piloted Black Hawk at an unimproved landing site. This was the first time an untrained soldier commanded an autonomous medevac recovery from inside the OPV Black Hawk aircraft.
