CYTK INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Cytokinetics, Incorporated Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/CYTK.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company misrepresented the timeline for its New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten; (2) Defendants stated that FDA approval was expected in the second half of 2025 based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date; and (3) failed to disclose material risks, including the absence of a required Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”), which could delay the regulatory process.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Cytokinetics you have until November 17, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
