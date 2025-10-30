Meticulosity Global Launches In The UAE, Bringing World-Class Hubspot Solutions And North American Expertise To MENA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new era for digital transformation in the Middle East has begun with the launch of Meticulosity Global-a strategic partnership between Alexandria's Scitecs and Canada's Meticulosity, both recognized leaders in HubSpot's international partner network.

Created to serve the unique needs of enterprise and mid-market businesses across the MENA and GCC regions, Meticulosity Global combines deep local insight with proven North American expertise. The new entity brings together the technological leadership and strategy of Meticulosity with Scitecs' reputation for driving digital innovation in the region, offering a powerful blend of“local expertise with global reach.”

“With Meticulosity Global, organizations in the Middle East and North Africa can accelerate their growth confidently, accessing not only the highest levels of HubSpot partnership but also global best practices and direct connections to North American markets,” said Dr. Ahmed Mourady, CEO of Scitecs.

Businesses in the MENA region today face an increasingly competitive digital landscape-and require partners who can deliver both regional understanding and access to international standards of excellence. Meticulosity Global was founded to address these needs, standing as a strategic ally for clients seeking to:

* Implement or expand advanced CRM and RevOps strategies with a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner

* Gain a competitive edge through North American-level technical, marketing, and operational expertise

* Scale globally, with support from a team spanning the EMEA, APAC, and North American regions

* Collaborate with a partner who offers both regional presence and worldwide reach through HubSpot's ecosystem

“Launching in the UAE positions Meticulosity Global at the heart of the region's dynamic digital landscape,” said David Ward, CEO of Meticulosity.“We're excited to help empower MENA organizations with access to a world-class production workforce, faster project delivery, and seamless international expansion opportunities.”

Meticulosity Global ( ) offers tailored HubSpot solutions and digital transformation services, trusted by mid-market and enterprise clients in fields as diverse as finance, real estate, technology, and manufacturing. Whether your goal is regional growth or global expansion, you will benefit from a partnership that delivers:

* Bilingual, multicultural teams

* Around-the-clock project support

* Robust solutions for complex, high-growth businesses

About Meticulosity

Meticulosity ( ) is a North American-based HubSpot Solutions Partner specializing in white-label CRM, RevOps, and integrated HubSpot solutions. Working exclusively with other agencies, Meticulosity supports behind-the-scenes delivery for enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide.

About Scitecs

Scitecs ( ) is an Egypt-based HubSpot Solutions Partner serving the MENA and GCC regions. With extensive experience in digital transformation and Inbound marketing, Scitecs enables organizations to unlock transformative growth through global best practices and advanced technology solutions.

About Meticulosity Global

Headquartered in the UAE, Meticulosity Global ( ) is a joint initiative of Meticulosity and Scitecs, delivering HubSpot and digital growth services for organizations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and beyond.