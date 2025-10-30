Constantine Komodromos Recognized By TIME As A 2025 Climate Leader For Advancing Sustainable Supply Chains

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TIME named Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot, to the 2025 TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action. C. Komodromos was recognized as an industry Innovator for his leadership in“providing technology that allows companies to visualize their own carbon emissions across their entire supply chain and calculate ways to optimize reduction”.

Komodromos was selected for his transformative approach to supply chain sustainability, proving that environmental responsibility and operational excellence are complementary, not competing, priorities. Under his leadership, VesselBot has pioneered technology that enables companies to reduce emissions while simultaneously optimizing logistics operations and improving profitability.

"This recognition validates our fundamental belief: sustainability should not stand apart from business strategy; it must flow through it," said Komodromos. "We've demonstrated that the most effective climate action comes from operational transformation that makes companies simultaneously more sustainable, more profitable, and more resilient."

To identify this year's changemakers for the TIME100 Climate List, TIME's editors spent months vetting leaders from across the economy. They placed value on measurable, scalable achievements over commitments and announcements – particularly favoring more recent action. The resulting list represents multitudes of individuals making significant progress in influencing the business of climate change.

The TIME100 Climate list recognizes leaders across the world in the fight for climate action across multiple categories – Leaders, Innovators, Titans, Defenders and Catalysts. In addition to C. Komodromos, some other recognized leaders include Christine Lagarde, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Andre Correa do Lago, Pope Leo XIV, Samuel L. Jackson, King Charles III among others.

To see C. Komodromos listing in the Innovators category visit

VesselBot's proprietary four-pillar Supply Chain Sustainability platform processes billions of data points daily from millions of shipments worldwide, delivering unprecedented accuracy in Scope 3 transportation emissions measurement and optimization. The platform has been recognized as #1 in Drewry's 2024 Emissions Measurement Providers Comparison Guide and serves global enterprises across manufacturing, FMCG, industrials, automotive, apparel, and pharmaceuticals.