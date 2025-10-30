Board Intelligence Introduces Report Writer, Redefining How Organizations Create Board Reports With AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining 20 years of reporting expertise with AI, Report Writer helps leaders produce concise, decision-ready board papers in a fraction of the time.

London, UK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board Intelligence, the leading board technology and advisory firm, has announced the launch of Report Writer, an innovative AI tool that is redefining how organizations create and deliver board materials. Report Writer applies two decades' research into board reporting best practice and Board Intelligence's QDI methodology to enable executives and governance professionals to produce high-impact board reports in a fraction of the time.

Powered by advanced generative AI and custom frameworks designed by Board Intelligence's team of board reporting experts, Report Writer analyzes materials such as management documents or notes to create clear, structured report drafts that stimulate robust board discussions and timely business decisions.

Writing board papers is a time-consuming process that costs large organizations an average of $9 million a year, with much of the time burden falling on relatively senior employees. Despite this significant investment of time, however, the overall quality of board reports is low, with two-thirds of directors rating their materials as“weak” or“poor”.

“Our aim with Report Writer is to raise the standard of the information boards rely on,” said Pippa Begg, CEO of Board Intelligence.“AI can streamline the process, but its real power lies in helping people think more deeply and express their insight more clearly. When human perspective gets accelerated by smart technology, boards gain the clarity they need to drive real impact.”

The new tool reflects Board Intelligence's continued investment in AI-driven governance and reporting automation. Available directly within Microsoft Word, Excel, and SharePoint, Report Writer provides real-time guidance as you write, helping every report meet best practice standards while freeing valuable time for strategic thinking. By transforming raw data into structured insights, it enables teams to communicate complex information with precision and impact.

With Report Writer, teams can:



Create reports up to 90% faster with guided AI prompts

Maintain clarity and consistency across every pack

Align report structure and writing style with best practice standards

Work seamlessly within Microsoft products Turn data into visual insights that drive better decisions

“We are thrilled to showcase what this innovation means for governance and reporting professionals,” said Anna Scholes, Senior Director at Board Intelligence.“During our live demo, we will show how Report Writer transforms raw input into polished reports and how AI and automation can unlock new levels of efficiency and decision quality.”

Board Intelligence is hosting a live webinar, Introducing Report Writer, on November 4, 2025, that will demonstrate the tool's capabilities and explore its role in reshaping how organizations prepare and present information to their boards.

By combining AI with human expertise, Report Writer helps boards turn complex data into clear direction. It gives leadership teams the insight and confidence they need to make better decisions, faster.

For more information, visit;

About Board Intelligence

Board Intelligence is Europe's leading board technology and advisory firm, trusted by over 80,000 leaders from the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and OMX 30. Board Intelligence empowers boards with products and services built on the science of board effectiveness, helping them to unleash their potential and enhance their impact. For more information, visit boardintelligence and follow on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Board Intelligence Report Writer

CONTACT: Megan Pantelides Board Intelligence...