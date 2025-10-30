Boost Center Marks One Year Of Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supporting More than 500 Individuals and Families Across Laramie County

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boost Center, a community-based resource hub created by the Blue Foundation - the charitable arm of Blue Federal Credit Union - is celebrating its first anniversary after a year of connecting Laramie County residents with critical services, financial guidance, and compassionate support.

Since opening its doors in Cheyenne one year ago, the Boost Center has served more than 500 individuals and families seeking assistance with housing, utilities, food, healthcare, employment, legal needs, mental health resources, and financial stability. Housing and utility support topped resource requests at 30.7%, followed by financial assistance (12.8%), transportation (7.7%), employment (6.7%), and healthcare needs (5.6%).

“The Boost Center was built on the belief that no one should have to navigate life's hardest seasons alone,” said Laura Fowler, Executive Director of the Boost Center.“Every person who walks through our doors is met with dignity and possibility - not judgment. We are not just offering resources; we are building relationships that empower long-term change.”

One of many success stories from the past year includes Matthew, a father of two who arrived at the Boost Center after losing his job and facing eviction. With referrals to partner organizations, ongoing financial coaching, and guidance from staff, Matthew stabilized his housing, completed medical care, re-entered the workforce, rebuilt savings, and is now working toward homeownership.

The Boost Center operates through partnerships with dozens of local organizations and volunteers from Blue Federal Credit Union who provide one-on-one financial education on budgeting, debt reduction, credit repair, and pathways to financial independence.

As the Boost Center enters its second year, it plans to expand financial coaching sessions, increase collaboration with local service providers, and launch a“Champion/Hero” mentorship model connecting past participants with new visitors beginning their journey.

Learn more at boostcenterbyblue

About Blue Federal Credit Union

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution with eight branches in Wyoming and nineteen branches in Colorado. With deep roots in the Rocky Mountain region, Blue is committed to empowering its members, employees, and communities to reach their full potential. Guided by its promise-For You. For Life.-Blue provides innovative financial solutions while remaining true to its cooperative values.

CONTACT: Kemi Chavez Blue Federal Credit Union 719-482-7722...