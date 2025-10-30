Rare Earth Elements Industry Research 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co., Ltd. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. MP Materials Corp. Iluka Resources Limited Arafura Rare Earths Limited Rare Element Resources Ltd. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. Neo Performance Materials Inc. Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Rare Earth Elements Market, By Type:
- Lanthanum Cerium Neodymium Praseodymium Samarium Europium Others
Rare Earth Elements Market, By Application:
- Magnets Metallurgy Batteries Polishing Agent Glass & Ceramics Catalyst Phosphors Others
Rare Earth Elements Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
