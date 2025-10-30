Clinical Trial Imaging Market To Reach USD 5.58 Billion By 2034, Driven By Growing Adoption Of Advanced Imaging Technologies

Further to the abundance of late-phase trials and being early to market with imaging enabled digital/cloud workflow, North America is often the first region to implement imaging innovation, which has led to a higher volume of imaging-enabled trials than the rest of the world. Lastly, the presence of regulatory, authority, and payor emphasis on the utilization of imaging related endpoints has contributed to the demand in the North American market.

It is projected that the Asia Pacific market for clinical trial imaging will grow faster than the global average with a higher CAGR. Multiple contributors to this growth include expanding pharmaceutical and biotech investment in China, India, Japan and South Korea; trial-site costs of conducting trials and patient pool diversity; faster build-out of imaging infrastructure; and decentralized/hybrid trials that use local capabilities.

Many sponsors are relocating imaging-enabled segments of their trials to Asia-Pacific for site efficiency with costs, timeliness accessing more patients and emerging capabilities at core-labs. New regulatory harmonisation in the region, as well as investments in cloud/AI solutions, enable Asia-Pacific to leapfrog startup country models. Global trials will rely more heavily on imaging, positioning Asia-Pacific as a critical hub for achieving imaging-enabled study execution and analytics.

Segmental Insights:

By Service Type:

In terms of therapeutic area, the imaging core lab services segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 40% of the clinical trial imaging market in 2024. Imaging core lab services encompass imaging site qualification, image acquisition support, centralised reading and adjudication, quality control and end-point reporting. The complexity of trials, especially within oncology and neurology, necessitates consistent expert imaging read-outs, motivating sponsors to rely on an experienced core lab to develop standardised imaging workflows, manage a network of global sites, ensure protocol adherence and coordinate multi-modality reads.

Within service types, the cloud-based imaging platforms and AI-enabled solutions segment is projected to register the fastest CPT during the forecast period. These imaging solutions facilitate real-time uploading of images, remote review, improved auto-QC, automated lesion detection, image biomarker quantification and centralised analytics across geographies. As research sponsors increasingly shift to more remote or hybrid trials, cloud-based imaging facilitates decentralised access to sites, faster turnaround of imaging data and standardisation of reads. AI capabilities continue to advance in maturity and automated interpretation will support faster review times, and less variability between readers, reducing costs and driving more research sponsors towards these platforms.

By Imaging Modality:

Computed tomography (CT) had the highest revenue share (about 34%) in 2024, and its significant position is due to its high speed, availability, reproducibility, and ability to be used in many therapeutic areas. Many oncology trials prefer CT to measure lesions and assess response because there are established RECIST criteria for CT. CT technology improvements make it more relevant. Additionally, many clinical trial sites have CT infrastructure in place globally, which decreases the barrier to imaging being used in a clinical trial. CT's demonstrated capabilities as a reliable imaging modality for initial screening, baseline/ follow-up imaging and endpoint quantification secure its dominant space.

The segment of positron emission tomography (PET) is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The strength of PET is molecular imaging, allowing for sensitive evaluation of tracer uptake, metabolic activity, target engagement and initial therapeutic response, especially in the area of oncology and neurology. The growth of new radiotracers, whole-body PET scanners, PET/MRI hybrids, and regulatory acceptance of PET biomarkers that are increasing demand for PET radiotracers are increasing demand for imaging analysis. In addition, drug development is increasingly addressing biologics, immunotherapies, and precision medicine; each of these therapeutic approaches increases the role of PET as a competent and reliable imaging modality.

By Therapeutic Area:

In 2024, the oncology segment held the largest share of the global clinical trial imaging market, with approximately 45%. The oncology segment has this position as a result of the sheer number of oncology trials, the essential role of imaging endpoints for evaluating tumor burden, disease progression, therapeutic response and safety, and regulatory interest in imaging biomarkers for drug approval in oncology. Imaging is important in every aspect of oncology protocols, including baseline staging, assessment of therapeutic response, and long-term follow-up. Additionally, sponsors of oncology trials are using imaging in novel ways to assess more subtle changes related to the use of new classes of treatments, such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies, to determine if the patient is responding, or not responding to therapy.

The neurology segment is anticipated to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is due to increased research and development (R&D) activity in neurological disorders, and the essential role that imaging modalities play in assessing pathology, monitoring progression and evaluating treatment response. The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, the demand for earlier diagnosis, and the greater use of imaging biomarkers in neurology trials are additional factors driving growth in the segment.

By End Users:

pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were responsible for the largest share revenue as of 2024. These sponsors generate demand for imaging services as part of their drug development programmes - from proof-of-concept in early stages to pivotal registration trials, imaging data is increasingly built-in. Pharma/biotech companies will partner with imaging core labs and platform providers to outsource some of the imaging workflow, ensure readiness for regulation, and manage site networks globally. They are a clear leader in the revenue share of end-users, driven by large budgets, volume of teams that are financing advanced studies, and a demand to speed up time-to-market.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow the fastest CAGR in the clinical trial imaging market. CROs increasingly act as a middle party for the Sponsors and manage imaging workflows, coordinating multiple sites, managing data and analytics. As sponsors increase the outsourcing of trial operations to CROs, CROs with imaging capabilities are benefiting by expanding sites and service offerings quickly. The pivot to cloud-based imaging platforms, AI-enabled reads, and geographical reach enables CROs to expand rapidly. Overall, the current trend in outsourcing places CROs in line for significantly high growth in imaging-services demand.

Recent Developments:

On 5 May 2025, Bayer launched its new iCRO-branded imaging core lab service, Centafore, designed to support imaging-based clinical trials and software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) development across early research through Phase IV.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Key Players List:



ICON plc

Parexel International

BioTel Research (Philips)

Median Technologies

Navitas Life Sciences

Bioclinica (Clario)

Resonance Health Ltd.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

IXICO plc

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Radiant Sage LLC

VirtualScopics Inc.

WorldCare Clinical

Calyx (formerly Perceptive Informatics)

Imaging Endpoints

Prism Clinical Imaging

Synarc Imaging (merged into Clario)

Invicro (Konica Minolta)

RadMD ERT (merged into Clario)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type



Imaging Core Lab Services



Centralized Image Analysis



Image Reading & Adjudication

Regulatory Compliance Support

Project & Data Management

Reader Training & Certification

Site Management & Training

Cloud-based Imaging Platforms & AI-enabled Solutions

Shape By Imaging Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Ultrasound X-ray & Other Modalities

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Neurology (Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis)

Cardiology

Musculoskeletal Disorders Others (infectious diseases, metabolic disorders)



By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes Medical Device Manufacturers

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



