In New Release, Learn The Story Of How A Workplace Becomes Safe Haven Amid Struggles With Alcoholism And Fear

Charleston, SC, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In I Lived Two Lives, Sheri Lynn shares a powerful narrative that reveals the emotional turmoil of living with an alcoholic partner. She never imagined her workplace would become a sanctuary, a place where she felt safe and“normal” for 8-9 hours each day. After 39 years, alcohol not only stole her husband but also her joy, replacing it with fear. By day, she was a compassionate RN, helping others fight their illnesses, while at night, she faced the haunting reality of her husband's addiction. Determined to persevere, she navigated the darkness, risking everything, including her own life.

Sheri Lynn's journey is a testament to resilience and the complexities of love intertwined with pain. The workplace transformed from a mere job into a refuge from chaos, illustrating the delicate balance between caring for a loved one and preserving one's own well-being. A flicker of hope guided her toward safety, yet the struggle was palpable. Her husband, aware of this light, seemed either too afraid to seek it or believed it would shine forever. Sadly, even the brightest lights can dim over time.

Key themes in I Lived Two Lives include:

- The quality of life as a caregiver and a partner to an alcoholic.

- The emotional toll of addiction on family dynamics.

- The search for hope and healing amidst despair.

- The importance of self-preservation in the face of adversity.

- The journey toward finding one's own light in darkness.

Sheri Lynn structures the narrative with heartfelt storytelling, inviting readers to explore their own paths to healing. In the darkest moments, there is always a way forward, she reflects. What happens when the light finally fades?

About the Author: Sheri Lynn is a registered nurse residing in Wisconsin, dedicated to helping others. A passionate supporter of the Animal Humane Society, she has adopted many animals, currently sharing her home with two dogs. Her commitment to compassion extends beyond her profession, as she strives to make a positive impact in her community. In her book, I Lived Two Lives, Sheri shares her experiences and insights, offering support to those dealing with the challenges of having an alcoholic family member. Through her writing, she aims to inspire and uplift readers facing similar struggles.

