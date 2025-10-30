Saudi Arabia Confectionery Market Forecast To 2030, Urbanization And Retail Growth, Eco-Friendly Packaging Innovations Drive Competitive Edge

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Confectionery Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Confectionery Market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.44%.

The market is experiencing consistent growth driven by a youthful population with a strong affinity for sweet treats, especially chocolates, candies, and gums. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a preference for indulgent snacking have all contributed to expanding consumer demand. Evolving tastes and growing interest in premium, innovative, and conveniently packaged confectionery items have further accelerated market momentum.

Additionally, the influx of Western cultural influences and expanding tourism have enhanced the availability of international brands. Aggressive marketing campaigns by key players are boosting product visibility, helping to drive deeper consumer engagement and overall market expansion across urban centers in the Kingdom.

Key Market Drivers Urbanization & Modern Retail Growth

Urbanization and the growth of modern retail are central to the expansion of the confectionery sector in Saudi Arabia. As of 2023, retail sales in the country were estimated at USD 126.1 billion, highlighting the robust development of the retail sector. With nearly 85% of the population residing in urban hubs such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, the demand for readily accessible confectionery products has surged. The increasing footprint of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is ensuring a wide distribution network for confections. Furthermore, the growing influence of e-commerce platforms is providing consumers with easy access to a broader range of sweet treats, often accompanied by home delivery services. These developments align with the objectives of Vision 2030 to modernize infrastructure and diversify the economy, collectively fostering a dynamic environment for the confectionery industry to thrive.

Key Market Challenges Regulatory Compliance

Complying with regulatory standards remains a notable challenge in the Saudi confectionery market. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) enforces strict guidelines related to ingredient transparency, nutritional labeling, shelf-life disclosure, and halal certification. For manufacturers, especially small and mid-sized businesses, adhering to these regulations can increase operational complexity and costs. Frequent updates to compliance standards require continual changes in packaging, ingredient sourcing, and quality control processes.

Moreover, navigating customs and import protocols adds another layer of complexity for international brands entering the market. While these regulations play an important role in consumer protection, they can slow down product rollouts and increase the cost of market entry, making it especially difficult for new or niche players to establish a foothold.

Key Market Trends Increased Focus on Sustainable Packaging

Sustainability is becoming a central theme in the Saudi confectionery market, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental awareness among consumers rises, demand is shifting toward products that utilize recyclable, biodegradable, or plant-based materials. According to recent research, 70% of consumers consider packaging made from plant-based materials as relevant to their purchasing decisions.

In response, confectionery companies are transitioning away from plastic and investing in paper, cardboard, and alternative biodegradable materials. Government-led initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and promote circular economies are further encouraging this shift. Innovations such as edible and seaweed-based packaging are also gaining momentum, offering companies a competitive edge by appealing to the environmentally conscious segment of the market. This trend is not only in line with global sustainability targets but also reflects a broader change in consumer expectations.

Key Attributes:

