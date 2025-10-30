Gambia National Petroleum Corporation's (GNPC) Cany Jobe To Speak At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, October 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration & Production at the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), will participate at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition from December 8-10. During the event, Jobe is expected to share insight into emerging oil and gas opportunities as the country pursues partners to accelerate offshore exploration campaigns.

With over eight offshore and two onshore blocks currently open for investment, The Gambia represents one of West Africa's most promising exploration destinations. Approximately 80% of offshore data coverage has already been acquired, de-risking exploration and offering investors faster entry timelines.

The country's attractiveness as an investment destination is further enhanced by its strategic location within the MSGBC basin and its geological similarities to those of neighboring Senegal and Mauritania - home to world-class discoveries such as Senegal's Sangomar oilfield and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim.

To incentivize foreign investment, the government is strengthening its regulatory framework to enhance investor confidence. The Gambia is finalizing a new Petroleum Exploration, Development & Production Bill designed to foster a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly operating environment. The upcoming bill will complement additional reforms to upstream legislation, all of which aim to create a more conducive operating environment for foreign investors.

At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power, Jobe is expected to elaborate on The Gambia's regulatory reforms, investment incentives and collaborative strategies aimed at unlocking the nation's offshore potential. Under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for inclusive Economic Development, the event will host Jobe in exclusive networking sessions, connecting global investors with emerging prospects within The Gambia's energy space.

