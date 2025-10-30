UAE OTR Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025, Competitive Analysis Of Yokohama, Trelleborg, Michelin, Balkrishna, Continental, Goodyear, Bridgestone, TVS Srichakra, Apollo, Peltas

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE OTR Tire Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UAE OTR Tire Market was valued at USD 120.85 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 168.12 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.71%

The UAE Off-the-Road (OTR) tire market is experiencing steady growth, supported by robust infrastructure development, construction, mining, and industrial expansion across the country. With the government's focus on mega projects such as smart cities, transportation hubs, and logistics corridors, the demand for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment has surged, thereby driving the need for durable and high-performance OTR tires.



Additionally, the harsh desert terrain and high temperatures in the region necessitate specialized tire solutions capable of withstanding extreme conditions. Technological advancements, increasing adoption of radial tires, and a growing emphasis on safety and efficiency further contribute to the market's positive trajectory.

Key Market Drivers

Booming Construction and Infrastructure Projects

One of the primary drivers of the UAE OTR tire market is the surge in construction and infrastructure development across the country. Under national development plans like UAE Vision 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the government is aggressively investing in transformative projects aimed at reshaping urban environments. These include smart cities, integrated transportation systems, commercial real estate, and tourism hubs. Flagship initiatives such as the 1,200 km Etihad Rail network, the USD 4.90 billion Dubai Metro Blue Line, and the massive expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport illustrate the country's focus on long-term infrastructure.

These mega projects demand the extensive use of earthmoving equipment, cranes, loaders, and dump trucks heavy-duty machines that operate under extreme conditions and depend on durable, high-performance OTR tires. In parallel, port developments like the Khalifa Port expansion and growing mining and logistics sectors further increase the deployment of off-road vehicles.

With the UAE's construction equipment fleet reaching over 21,550 units in 2024 and projected to grow steadily, the consistent use and replacement of OTR tires remains critical. These factors collectively make the construction and infrastructure segment a cornerstone of OTR tire demand in the UAE, as the nation advances toward its ambitious economic and urban development goals.

Key Market Challenges

High Dependency on Imports and Limited Local Manufacturing

One of the significant challenges in the UAE OTR tire market is its heavy reliance on imported products due to limited domestic manufacturing capabilities. The UAE does not have a well-established tire manufacturing industry, particularly in the off-the-road tire segment, and thus depends largely on international suppliers from countries such as China, India, Japan, and the United States. This dependency creates vulnerabilities related to global supply chain disruptions, fluctuating shipping costs, and import duties.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, for instance, exposed the fragility of international trade and caused delays in tire deliveries and increased prices. Moreover, the import-dominated market restricts the ability of local businesses to negotiate prices, leading to higher procurement costs and lower margins for distributors and end-users. While global brands provide high-quality products, the absence of local production also reduces the UAE's self-sufficiency in catering to demand surges, especially in fast-growing sectors like construction and mining.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Tires

Sustainability is becoming a key focus in the UAE's industrial landscape, influenced by government-led initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. This shift in priorities is encouraging businesses to seek more environmentally friendly solutions, including sustainable OTR tires. Tire manufacturers are responding by developing products made with eco-conscious materials such as natural rubber blends, recycled compounds, and low-emission manufacturing processes.

There is also a growing interest in tire retreading and recycling programs, which not only reduce waste but also offer cost-effective alternatives for businesses with large fleets. In mining and logistics sectors, where tire usage is high and replacements are frequent, adopting sustainable practices in tire procurement and disposal is gaining momentum. This trend is further supported by international manufacturers offering green tire certifications and lifecycle assessments, aligning with the UAE's broader environmental goals.

Key Attributes