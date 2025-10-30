Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of James Hardie Industries Plc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises James Hardie Industries plc., (“James Hardie” or the "Company") (NYSE: JHX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). James Hardie investors have until December 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie shocked investors by belatedly disclosing that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to the customer destocking first discovered by the Company and its top officers“in April through May.” Aaron Erter, James Hardie's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, explained that the results reflect a“normalization of channel inventories” that was expected to impact sales for at least the next two quarters. On this news, James Hardie's stock price fell $9.79 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

