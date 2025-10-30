MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identifying ways that we can optimize Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) treatment and prevention is an important public health priority. One area for further research is the relationship between sleep and BPD. Disrupted sleep is closely linked to key BPD features, and prior research has found a range of sleep problems among people with BPD. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) will host a free webinar, “Evaluating the Potential of a Sleep Intervention Among Youth at High-Risk for Borderline Personality Disorder” on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET. In this webinar, Erin A. Kaufman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah, will present preliminary results from an ongoing clinical trial examining the relation between sleep quality and BPD symptoms in daily life, as well as the effects of a single-session sleep intervention.

The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments



Guest Speaker Webinar Host

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...