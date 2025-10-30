INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Baxter International, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - BAX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BAX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Baxter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 15, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On July 31, 2025, Baxter announced that it had decided to“voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP”, a medical device used for the controlled delivery of intravenous fluids, and that the Company was“unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum IQ LVPs.” Baxter stated that they had offered“customers the option of our Spectrum infusion pump as an alternative” and that the Company's low-end guidance assumes that the Company does not resume shipments for Novum LVPs before the end of the year.

On this news, Baxter's stock price fell $6.29 per share, or 22.4%, to close at $21.76 per share on July 31, 2025.

