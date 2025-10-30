South Africa Condemns Sudan Atrocities, Demands End To Impunity And Hostilities

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, October 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

South Africa condemns the abhorrent attacks deliberately targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. We firmly assert that there must be no impunity for the serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL). The principle of protection of civilians and the safeguarding of essential infrastructure remain non-negotiable legal and moral obligations.

These persistent acts of impunity have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe, leaving over half of the country's population in dire need of life-saving aid.

The Government of the Republic of South Africa welcomes the emergency meeting convened by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) concerning the gravely worsening situation in the Republic of Sudan. The decisive intervention of the African Union at this critical juncture is a paramount imperative for restoring peace and stability.

The South African government firmly calls upon the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately and unconditionally:

Implement an immediate and verifiable cessation of hostilities.Adhere strictly to their obligations under IHL and IHRL, including protecting medical personnel and allowing safe passage for those seeking refuge.Ensure rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected populations across Sudan.

We call upon all external actors and countries involved in this crisis to adhere to international law. This entails moving away from any form of supporting, supplying, or enabling the armed belligerents. South Africa stands ready to support a credible, inclusive process that would lead to a justice peace leading the re-establishment of civilian-led political transition. The sovereignty and will of the Sudanese people for a democratic future must be respected.

