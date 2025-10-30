Global Epigenetics Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Epigenetics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 8.61 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.67%.

The global epigenetics market is driven by the increasing adoption of personalized medicine approaches, where epigenetic profiling enables the development of targeted therapies tailored to an individual's unique genetic and epigenetic profile. Precision medicine initiatives are gaining traction, particularly in oncology and rare disease therapeutics, as they allow clinicians to stratify patients based on epigenetic biomarkers and optimize treatment efficacy. For instance, a 2023 study in Clinical Epigenetics demonstrated that combining DNA methylation profiling with conventional genetic testing improved treatment selection and prognostic accuracy in colorectal cancer patients. Moreover, growing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in epigenetic drug discovery, such as histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors and DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) inhibitors, are fueling pipeline expansion and market growth.

However, the epigenetics market faces significant restraints, primarily related to high costs and technical complexity associated with epigenetic assays and therapeutics. Advanced sequencing, methylation profiling, and histone modification analyses require specialized equipment and highly skilled personnel, limiting accessibility, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, regulatory challenges and the need for extensive validation of epigenetic biomarkers for clinical use delay commercialization. These factors collectively restrict widespread adoption of epigenetic tools.

Product: The reagents and kits segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 37.81%.

Technology: The DNA methylation segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 14.35%.

Application: The oncology segment dominated the market in 2025.

End User: The clinical research segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.97%. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of epigenetic tools in drug discovery and development. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 38.23% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing government funding for genomics and epigenomics research.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Element Biosciences, Inc.Dovetail Genomics LLC.Illumina, Inc.Promega Corporation.Abcam plc.PacBioDanaherBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.RevvityNew England BiolabsHoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Zymo Research CorporationActive Motif, Inc.Hologic DiagenodeQIAGEN N.V.Eisai Co., Ltd.Epigene LabsEpigenicaOthers Recent Developments

By Product (2026-2034)InstrumentsReagents and KitsAntibodiesChiP-seq KitsBisulfite Conversion KitsWhole Genome Amplification KitsRNA Sequencing KitsOthersEnzymesServicesBy Technology (2026-2034)DNA MethylationHistone MethylationHistone AcetylationLarge non-coding RNAMicroRNA modificationOthersBy Application (2026-2034)OncologyAutoimmune DiseasesMetabolic DiseasesCardiovascular DiseasesOthersBy End User (2026-2034)Academic ResearchClinical ResearchHospitals & ClinicsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies