(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd.: Announced the signing of binding terms for an Ore Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd for up to 1,500 tonnes per day (tpd) and a US$25-million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility for US$25M will be used for development and working capital for the Bralorne Gold Project as required. The Agreements will be for a seven-year period from the signing of the definitive agreements and will be renewable by mutual consent. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $1.53.
