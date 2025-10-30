Jesse Trevino Unveils New Release Collateral Damage: Mental Illness, Public Systems, And The Catastrophic Price Of Doing Nothing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Criminologist, Marine combat veteran, and former police detective Jesse Trevino has completed his powerful new memoir, Collateral Damage: Mental Illness, Public Systems, and the Catastrophic Price of Doing Nothing. This poignant work explores the intersection of Trevino's professional expertise in criminology and his deeply personal experience with mental illness, shedding light on the vast consequences of inadequate mental health care in public systems.

Collateral Damage delves into Trevino's years of experience in the criminal justice system, particularly his work with law enforcement, and his personal journey navigating life with mental illness. As a criminologist by training and a mental health advocate, Trevino's memoir offers a raw and insightful exploration of the ways public systems fail to adequately support individuals living with serious mental illness.

The book highlights how untreated mental illness often intersects with systemic failures, leaving both individuals and communities to bear the consequences.

Told from the unique perspective of someone who has both worked on the frontlines and lived through the system's shortcomings, Trevino's memoir is both a call to action and a blueprint for a more compassionate and effective approach to mental health care.

"My goal with this book is to raise awareness, ignite change, and push for the kind of reforms that would save lives and prevent more damage," said Trevino.

The memoir also provides a deep dive into the stigma surrounding mental illness, focusing on how public perceptions often prevent people from seeking the help they need. By sharing his own story, Trevino hopes to break down these barriers and encourage others to seek the help they deserve.







About the Author

Jesse Trevino, MS, PhD candidate, is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and former San Antonio Police Department detective, with over a decade of service. Known for his work in the Mental Health Unit and as the Behavioral Threat Assessment Program Coordinator, he helped establish the nation's first local multi-disciplinary threat assessment program. He is currently the co-founder of SolutionPoint+, the leading training firm in crisis intervention, de-escalation, and mental wellness.