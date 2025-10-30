Chloe Ward

Senior Lecturer in the History of British Art, Queen Mary University of London

I am an historian of Victorian and Edwardian art, with a particular interest in the relationship between art and politics, the intellectual history of nineteenth century art and culture, and the history of museums and exhibitions. My first book, The Drawings of G. F. Watts, was published in 2015. Research for my current book project, Art and Action: Painting for Social Change in Victorian England, was funded by an Early Career Leadership Award from the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC). I curated the exhibitions“Art and Action: Making Change in Victorian Britain” for Watts Gallery (2020¬–21) and“A Life of Drawing: Highlights from the Leighton House Collection” at Leighton House (2022–23). I received my PhD and MPhil in the history of art from King's College, Cambridge.

–present Senior Lecturer in the History of British Art, Queen Mary University of London

Experience