Ukraine, Lithuania Discuss Joint Projects Within SAFE Mechanism

After a working visit to Romania, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Boyev arrived in Lithuania, where they met with Deputy Minister of National DefenseTomas Godliauskas. The talks were also attended by executives from Ukroboronprom and representatives of other Ukrainian defense industry companies.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the capabilities of Lithuanian companies to select partners for implementing projects for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons and projects within the SAFE mechanism.

"Ukrainian companies have long cooperated with Lithuania, and we seek to strengthen this partnership. Regional security depends on our joint efforts," Boyev noted.

The Ukrainian delegation visited Lithuanian enterprises that already cooperate with Ukraine's defense industry. During the visit, they assessed production capacities, technological solutions, and industrial potential to ensure closer cooperation and expand production in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian side expressed its intention to localize the development and production of drone technologies within the country, adopt Ukraine's advanced defense industry experience, and apply it to strengthen national security and defense industry capabilities.





"We aim not only to support Ukraine today but also to build a strong defense ecosystem for tomorrow. The realities of war are opening a new era of defense technologies. Together, Lithuania and Ukraine can not only strengthen their defense industries but also become an innovation hub that creates solutions for the security of all Europe," Godliauskas said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Romania also discussed the possibility of joint projects within the SAFE mechanism.

