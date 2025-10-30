Plasma Fractionation Market To Reach USD 72.86 Billion By 2034, Growing From USD 35.22 Billion In 2024 At A 7.54% CAGR

Key Takeaways

What is Plasma Fractionation?

The global plasma fractionation market mainly refers to the involvement of the process of separation of blood plasma into its individual protein components, especially albumin, immunoglobulins, and clotting factors, for therapeutic use. The growing geriatric population, escalating use of immunoglobulins and coagulation factors, and breakthroughs in fractionation technology are supporting the global market progression. The leading companies are emphasising improvements in safety and purity through sophisticated techniques, including chromatography and viral filtration.

What are the Key Drivers in the Plasma Fractionation Market?

A prominent driver is the increasing number of primary immunodeficiency, autoimmune diseases, and haemophilia, which are fueling demand for plasma-derived therapies. Alongside, the involvement of many key players in their expansion of plasma collection centers and inventories, which fulfil the rising demand for plasma. Continuous developments in higher-concentration immunoglobulins and new hyperimmune globulins that target developing infectious diseases are also impacting the overall market growth.

What are the Major Trends in the Plasma Fractionation Market?



In October 2025, Biolab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specialising in wound care products, entered into its strategic investment and commercialization partnership with Terraplasma Medical GmbH, a German company innovating the development of plasmapax, a portable cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) device.

In August 2025, GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) to cooperate on workforce training for the manufacturing of plasma-derived medicinal products. In March 2025, Kenox Pharmaceuticals and Lactiga US partnered to boost the progression of new mucosal-targeted secretory IgA (sIgA) therapies, aiming to escalate immunity for immunodeficient individuals.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Plasma Fractionation Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle is a limited and often unstable supply of plasma. In some cases, the market faces the generation of blood wastage, regulatory obstacles to new market entrants, and the restricted availability of some required plasma products, especially in regions like India.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. The possession of robust plasma collection infrastructure, raised demand for therapies to treat chronic diseases, neurological disorders (like stroke), and rare diseases, and ongoing research activities are propelling the plasma fractionation market progression. Besides this, diverse companies are fostering the implementation of AI algorithms to optimise donor management, from recruitment and scheduling to predicting demand.

For instance,

In April 2025, Drummond Scientific Company secured an exclusive license to advance centrifuge-free liquid plasma separation and collection technology from Tufts University.



Why did Europe Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Europe is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the plasma fractionation market. Europe is exploring wider innovations in fractionation processes, particularly advanced chromatography techniques and pathogen reduction technologies, as well as favourable government regulations, accelerated healthcare funding, and strategic initiatives. This further promotes domestic plasma collection and production. Moreover, the region is escalating significant investment in new facilities and planned acquisitions to foster plasma collection networks.

For instance,

In July 2025, Grifols, one of the world's major producers of plasma-derived medicines, invested EUR 160 million in a new facility in Lliçà de Vall (Barcelona), to promote its industrial footprint in Spain and double its plasma fractionation capacity in Europe.



US FDA and EMA: Approved Plasma-Derived Therapies in 2024-2025

US FDA Alyglo For treating primary humoral immunodeficiency, Concizumab For haemophilia A or B Fitusiran For the prevention or reduction of the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with haemophilia A or B EMA Hyqvia For patients of all ages with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) Adzynma For congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP) Deqsiga For diverse immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Which Type Led the Plasma Fractionation Market in 2024?

The immune globulin segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. This type usually possesses a wider range of applications in chronic inflammatory conditions and blood disorders, which boosts demand. Whereas, various pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in and emerging novel intravenous (IVIg) and subcutaneous (SCIG) immunoglobulin formulations.

However, the coagulation factor segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. Nowadays, researchers are emphasising the elimination of prions, improving FVIII and IX purity, expanding prothrombin complex products, and demonstrating the roles of factors like FXII in coagulation. The latest chromatography is supporting the purification of fibrinogen, and fibrin sealants are now developed by integrating purified fibrinogen and thrombin concentrates.

By application type analysis

What Made the Hospital Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospital segment held a major revenue share of the plasma fractionation market in 2024. The globe is facing a major rise in chronic diseases, surgical procedures, and the rising demand for plasma-derived therapies. Additionally, hospitals provide vital treatments, such as IVIg and albumin, for immune deficiencies, liver diseases, and trauma cases. As well as continuous optimisations in plasma collection, storage, and fractionation technologies are impacting the accessibility and availability of plasma treatments in hospitals.

On the other hand, the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Ongoing greater government investments in healthcare infrastructures, the accelerating use of plasma-derived therapies, which are easily available in these pharmacies, are boosting the ultimate expansion. A pharmacist of these pharmacies possesses the knowledge regarding the proper storage and handling of these fragile products, some of which are packaged as pre-filled syringes or ready-to-use vials.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Plasma Fractionation Market?



In August 2025, Kedrion received the grant from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for an investigational plasma-derived treatment for Congenital Aceruloplasminemia.

In August 2025, Kamada Ltd., a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the supplement to its existing Biologics License Application (BLA) for Kamada Plasma's collection center in Houston, TX. In June 2025, Takeda received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for GAMMAGARD LIQUID ERC [immune globulin infusion (human)] as replacement therapy for people two years of age and older with primary immunodeficiency (PI).



Plasma Fractionation Market Key Players List



Syntegon

CSL Behring

Grifols Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Octapharma AG

Hualan Bio

Kedrion S.p.A

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

LFB Group

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Biotest AG Bio Product Laboratory Ltd.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Type



Albumin

Immune Globulin

Coagulation Factor Others

By Application



Hospital

Retail Pharmacy Other



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



