Plasma Fractionation Market To Reach USD 72.86 Billion By 2034, Growing From USD 35.22 Billion In 2024 At A 7.54% CAGR
|US FDA
|Alyglo
|For treating primary humoral immunodeficiency,
|Concizumab
|For haemophilia A or B
|Fitusiran
|For the prevention or reduction of the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with haemophilia A or B
|EMA
|Hyqvia
|For patients of all ages with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP)
|Adzynma
|For congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP)
|Deqsiga
|For diverse immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases.
Segmental Insights
By type analysis
Which Type Led the Plasma Fractionation Market in 2024?
The immune globulin segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. This type usually possesses a wider range of applications in chronic inflammatory conditions and blood disorders, which boosts demand. Whereas, various pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in and emerging novel intravenous (IVIg) and subcutaneous (SCIG) immunoglobulin formulations.
However, the coagulation factor segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. Nowadays, researchers are emphasising the elimination of prions, improving FVIII and IX purity, expanding prothrombin complex products, and demonstrating the roles of factors like FXII in coagulation. The latest chromatography is supporting the purification of fibrinogen, and fibrin sealants are now developed by integrating purified fibrinogen and thrombin concentrates.
By application type analysis
What Made the Hospital Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The hospital segment held a major revenue share of the plasma fractionation market in 2024. The globe is facing a major rise in chronic diseases, surgical procedures, and the rising demand for plasma-derived therapies. Additionally, hospitals provide vital treatments, such as IVIg and albumin, for immune deficiencies, liver diseases, and trauma cases. As well as continuous optimisations in plasma collection, storage, and fractionation technologies are impacting the accessibility and availability of plasma treatments in hospitals.
On the other hand, the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Ongoing greater government investments in healthcare infrastructures, the accelerating use of plasma-derived therapies, which are easily available in these pharmacies, are boosting the ultimate expansion. A pharmacist of these pharmacies possesses the knowledge regarding the proper storage and handling of these fragile products, some of which are packaged as pre-filled syringes or ready-to-use vials.
What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Plasma Fractionation Market?
- In August 2025, Kedrion received the grant from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for an investigational plasma-derived treatment for Congenital Aceruloplasminemia. In August 2025, Kamada Ltd., a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the supplement to its existing Biologics License Application (BLA) for Kamada Plasma's collection center in Houston, TX. In June 2025, Takeda received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for GAMMAGARD LIQUID ERC [immune globulin infusion (human)] as replacement therapy for people two years of age and older with primary immunodeficiency (PI).
Plasma Fractionation Market Key Players List
- Syntegon CSL Behring Grifols Therapeutics Mitsubishi Tanabe Octapharma AG Hualan Bio Kedrion S.p.A Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. LFB Group Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Biotest AG Bio Product Laboratory Ltd.
Segments Covered in this Report
By Type
- Albumin Immune Globulin Coagulation Factor Others
By Application
- Hospital Retail Pharmacy Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
