India's Auto Sector Sees Strong Recovery In Sep, CV Sales Up 11.9 Pc Yoy
The pickup in sales was driven by Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and the onset of the festive season, signalling a positive turn for the industry in FY2026, the report from ratings agency ICRA said.
The commercial vehicle (CV) segment witnessed a robust 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale volumes.
While infrastructure projects and revived logistics supported a 3.2 per cent growth in H1 FY26, retail sales in specific segments like Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) contracted temporarily as fleet owners had deferred purchases in anticipation of the tax reform.
Retail sales of two-wheelers grew 6.5 per cent YoY during the month, after muted sales in the first few weeks due to purchase deferrals.
Wholesale volumes also grew 6 per cent as manufacturers increased dispatches, the report noted.
The passenger vehicle (PV) segment gained notable traction post-GST cut, with retail sales growing 5.8 per cent YoY and wholesale volumes up 4.5 per cent, ICRA said.
Wholesale volumes saw a 15.7 per cent sequential increase as OEMs stocked dealerships for the festive period. Although inventory levels were elevated, utility vehicles continued to dominate sales, it said.
ICRA maintained a stable to positive outlook for the Indian auto sector in FY2026. For the fiscal year, the ratings agency forecasted a modest 3-5 per cent wholesale growth for the CV industry, 6-9 per cent growth for two-wheelers and 1 to 4 per cent growth for passenger vehicles.
Improved affordability, new model launches, an increase in rural demand and sustained festive demand will act as growth drivers, the report said.
