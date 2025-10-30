403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon PM Condemns Israeli Occupation Blida Incursion As Attack On Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned on Thursday Israeli occupation forces' incursion into southern town of Blida and their direct targeting of municipal employee.
In a statement, Salam denounced the attack as "flagrant violation of Lebanese institutions and sovereignty," affirming solidarity with Southern residents "who pay daily for their attachment to their land and their right to live safely and with dignity under the sovereignty of the Lebanese state."
He reiterated that Lebanon continues to pressure the United Nations and signatories of the ceasefire agreement to end repeated violations and ensure Israeli occupation's full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Earlier, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health confirmed the death of one person after Israeli occupation forces opened fire during their early morning incursion into Blida. (pickup previous)
ayb
In a statement, Salam denounced the attack as "flagrant violation of Lebanese institutions and sovereignty," affirming solidarity with Southern residents "who pay daily for their attachment to their land and their right to live safely and with dignity under the sovereignty of the Lebanese state."
He reiterated that Lebanon continues to pressure the United Nations and signatories of the ceasefire agreement to end repeated violations and ensure Israeli occupation's full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Earlier, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health confirmed the death of one person after Israeli occupation forces opened fire during their early morning incursion into Blida. (pickup previous)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment