Lebanon PM Condemns Israeli Occupation Blida Incursion As Attack On Sovereignty


2025-10-30 09:21:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned on Thursday Israeli occupation forces' incursion into southern town of Blida and their direct targeting of municipal employee.
In a statement, Salam denounced the attack as "flagrant violation of Lebanese institutions and sovereignty," affirming solidarity with Southern residents "who pay daily for their attachment to their land and their right to live safely and with dignity under the sovereignty of the Lebanese state."
He reiterated that Lebanon continues to pressure the United Nations and signatories of the ceasefire agreement to end repeated violations and ensure Israeli occupation's full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Earlier, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health confirmed the death of one person after Israeli occupation forces opened fire during their early morning incursion into Blida. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

