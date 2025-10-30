403
President Ilham Aliyev Dismisses Head Of Balakan District Executive Power - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The head of the Balaken district executive authority, Islam Rzayev, has been dismissed from his post, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
