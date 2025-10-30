Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Dismisses Head Of Balakan District Executive Power - Decree


2025-10-30 09:21:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The head of the Balaken district executive authority, Islam Rzayev, has been dismissed from his post, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

