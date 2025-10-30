Azerbaijan, UAE Rolling Up Sleeves To Strengthen Their Interparliamentary Bonds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by its Speaker Saqr Ghobash, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 30, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation toured the parliamentary chamber and visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where Saqr Ghobash signed the memorial book. Later, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a one-on-one meeting with the UAE FNC Speaker, followed by expanded talks between both delegations.

Speaker Gafarova expressed appreciation for the UAE's participation in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Constitution on October 29 and commended Saqr Ghobash's speech at the event. She emphasized that the UAE Speaker's first official visit to Azerbaijan would significantly contribute to strengthening friendship, cooperation, and inter-parliamentary ties between the two nations.

The sides highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, underpinned by historical, cultural, and religious ties, and praised the dynamic development of bilateral relations. They also underscored the importance of high-level visits, political dialogue, and the growing cooperation in fields such as renewable energy, where joint large-scale projects play a vital role.

For his part, Saqr Ghobash expressed satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan and his participation in the conference, noting that the UAE attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan. He shared his impressions from his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing that the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect, trust, and genuine friendship, serving the interests of both nations.

During the convening, both parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the prevailing conditions and future trajectories of inter-parliamentary synergy and deliberated on the operationalization of the Memorandum of Understanding on Parliamentary Collaboration previously ratified between the two legislative bodies.