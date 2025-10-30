403
Carnegie Mellon Qatar hosts largest-ever Future's Fair, connecting employers with Qatar's brightest talent
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – 29 October 202 : Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a partner university of Qatar Foundation, hosted its largest-ever Future's Fair, providing an unparalleled opportunity for employers to connect with Qatar's most promising students and recent graduates. A record number of more than 70 leading local and international organizations attended to recruit from CMU-Q's exceptional talent pool.
This year’s fair introduced individualized company booths to support networking and on-the-spot interviews. The exclusive event provided employers with a direct pipeline to CMU-Q students and alumni, who are trained to be skilled team players, problem solvers, and creative thinkers.
"The sheer scale of this year's Future's Fair is a testament to the incredible demand for our graduates," said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. "We provide an education that is rigorous, analytical, and collaborative. For employers in Qatar and the region, this event is the single best opportunity to meet the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive their organizations forward."
The Futu’e’s Fair included representatives from the top employers of CMU-Q students. One third of the employed graduates of the Class of 2024 were hired by one of these seven organizations: QatarEnergy, Qatar Airways, Avey, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, KPMG and PwC.
One of those employers, Qatar Airways, highlighted the real-world impact of hiring CMU-Q graduates.
“CMU-Q graduates stand out for their readiness to transition seamlessly into the workplac”,” said Arwa Al Mesallam, Talent Acquisition Business Partner at Qatar Airway“. “They demonstrate strong research abilities, data-driven decision-making, and a mindset oriented toward innovation. Whet’er it’s advancing digital transformation, contributing to sustainability goals, or designing new solutions for aviation, they bring both creativity and practicality. Their ability to bridge theory with practice makes them natural contributors to Qatar ’Airways’ vision of excellence and i”novation.”
Avey, another major employer of CMU-Q graduates, also spoke to the caliber of th’ university’s talent.
“CMU-Q students have shown that they are some of the highest-caliber talents the count”y has to offer,” said Moussa Ze“ak, COO of Avey. “Their commitment to work, honesty, and rigor is unmatched. We have a long-standing relationship with CMU-Q, from our Founder and CEO being a Computer Science professor at the university to a large percentage of our employees bei”g CMU-Q graduates.”
F’r many employers, it’s not just technical skill but also mindset that sets CMU-Q students apart.
“CMU-Q students stand out for their technical depth, adaptability, and genuine interest i” research and innovation,” said Keivin Isufaj, Software Engineer at Qatar Computing“Research Institute (QCRI). “What impresses us most is their curiosity, passion, and the way they confidently present themselves while staying at the foref”ont of emerging technologies.”
From’the student perspective, CMU-Q’s unique academic and extracurricular offerings play a pivotal role in career readiness.
“Studying business administration at CMU-Q prepared me for life after graduation through offering countless opportunities bo”h inside and outside the classroom,” said Marwa Darwish, Class of 2024 Business Administration graduate and now Asso“iate Consultant at PwC Middle East. “Academically, we had the opportunity to concentrate and minor in a variety of diverse areas and even potentially create a self-defined minor to explore new fields and we had access to the course offerings at other QF universities through cross-registration. Beyond the classroom, CMU-Q offered experiences that few universities provide, such as the opportunity to participate in a global learning trip or teach a student-designed course. These experiences truly set me and my classmates apart as CMU-Q graduates among other applicants in the job market.”
The Future's Fair is one of many ways Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar connects its students with the professional community. The university provides year-round programming and support to help students build professional skills and network with industry leaders. CMU-Q students are educated to the same rigorous, world-class standards as those on the main campus in the United States, and are highly sought after for their analytical approach, collaborative mindset, and practical, hands-on experience.
