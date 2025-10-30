Noomez Announces Official Launch Of $NNZ Presale With 28 Structured Token Sale Stages

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noomez today announced the official launch of its $NNZ token presale, introducing a structured 28-stage offering with fixed pricing, scheduled availability, and permanent burns of unsold tokens. Each completed stage activates the Noom Gauge-an on-chain progress tracker-providing real-time visibility into presale momentum. The event marks the first major rollout in the Noomez ecosystem, designed to bring measurable scarcity and transparent growth into meme-driven token models.

The presale follows a fixed, 28-stage model where each round has a predefined price, token allocation, and seven-day window-or closes earlier if sold out. As each stage completes, a portion of the supply is permanently removed through burns, reinforcing a deflationary structure from day one. Alongside the presale launch, Noomez is activating stage-based wallet rewards, optional staking access, and a detailed roadmap that will introduce ecosystem utilities as progress milestones are met.

With supply limits, compliance checks, and visible progress metrics, the project positions itself as a measurable experiment in community engagement and scarcity within meme coin culture.

The Mission Behind Noomez

Nik Noomez isn't the founder, but the recognizable face guiding the Noomie tribe through a symbolic journey. His mission is to unite holders, complete all 28 presale segments, and“return to the moons.”

Every stage contributes to a larger system called the Noom Gauge, which tracks live progress and fuels rewards.

28-Stage Presale with Scarcity-Driven Tokenomics

The tokenomics are precise: 50% of the total supply (140B $NNZ) is allocated to the presale. The remaining tokens are split among liquidity (15%), marketing (10%), and six 5% allocations covering staking, growth, team, burns, and referral incentives.

Prices start at $0.00001 and rise steadily to $0.0028 by the final stage - creating a built-in 280× multiplier across the full curve.

Each stage lasts 7 days or until sold out. Any unsold tokens are burned permanently. There are no rollovers or reissues, ensuring a strictly capped and deflationary model. Every completed stage activates a new piece of the Noom Gauge, serving both as visual progress and as proof of traction.

Stage X Million Airdrop & Wallet Rewards

Noomez rewards every presale stage with a dedicated Stage X Million Airdrop. One eligible wallet per stage is selected to receive a bonus equivalent to the stage number in millions.

For example, Stage 1 pays 1M $NNZ, Stage 14 pays 14M $NNZ, all the way to 28M at the final round. Entry requires a minimum $20 spend per stage, and the draw is conducted with published randomness for transparency.

Security, Lockups & Compliance

Noomez takes multiple steps to ensure buyer protection:



Third-party audit of the smart contract before launch.

15% liquidity lock is permanent.

Team tokens are vested for 6–12 months, publicly trackable.

Full KYC compliance and verified socials prevent manipulation. Unsold tokens are torched at key vault stages (14 and 28), further tightening supply.



Presale and Post-Launch Staking Options

Users can lock their $NNZ tokens during the presale using the Noom Rewards staking system. Rewards unlock 30 days after launch with up to 66% APY, and early stakers (Stages 1–7) earn a 2× multiplier.

Post-launch, staking evolves into The Keeper's Path, where longer lockups yield stronger returns, and top stakers can earn exclusive NFTs or Engine partner rewards.

Referral Structure Through Noom Recruit

The Noom Recruit system rewards both the buyer and the referrer with 10% $NNZ bonuses each. These bonuses are issued instantly and tracked on-chain. This mechanism is designed to spread traction fairly while avoiding dilution, capped at a 5% allocation from the supply.

