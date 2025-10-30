Hanley Investment Group Arranges Off-Market Sale Of Two Multi-Tenant Retail Pad Buildings At CVS-Anchored Shopping Center In Provo, Utah

PROVO, Utah - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the off-market sale of Bulldog Plaza, which comprises two multi-tenant retail pad buildings totaling 13,620 square feet at a CVS-anchored shopping center in Provo, Utah. The property is located at the high-traffic intersection of Cougar Boulevard and University Avenue, adjacent to Brigham Young University (BYU) and near Utah Valley Hospital and the Center Street retail corridor. The sale price was not disclosed.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher, Jeremy McChesney, and Jeff Lefko, along with President Ed Hanley, represented the seller, Bershon Realty Company, LP, a private investment company based in Los Angeles. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from the Salt Lake City metro area, was represented by Brendan Lee of Newmark Mountain West in Salt Lake City.

"We procured the buyer through targeted cross-marketing of a similar listing in Salt Lake City," said Asher. "This was an off-market transaction where we identified a property owner open to selling and matched them with a motivated 1031 exchange buyer familiar with the location. It resulted in securing premium pricing for a multi-tenant retail asset in a highly sought-after Utah market."

The two fully leased retail pad buildings are located at 62 West Cougar Boulevard and 1283 North University Avenue and feature a mix of national and regional tenants. The five-tenant, 10,025-square-foot pad building includes Noodles & Company, Firehouse Subs, Coco Tea, Teriyaki Bowl, and The Taco Spot. The three-tenant, 3,595-square-foot building is occupied by Papa John's, The Paleta Bar, and Crazy D's Hot Chicken.

In mid-October, Hanley Investment Group represented Bershon Realty Company in the acquisition of The Shops at Laguna Reserve, a 33,308-square-foot, fully leased shopping center shadow-anchored by a newly constructed Safeway grocery store in Elk Grove, California.

"We continue to see strong investor demand for well-located retail assets throughout Utah," added Asher. "The state's population growth, business-friendly environment, and resilient consumer base have made it one of the most active and competitive retail investment markets in the western U.S."

