Azerbaijan, China's Huawei Explore AI Co-Op & Smart City Initiatives

Azerbaijan has discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with China's“Huawei Enterprise Business Group,” Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

During a meeting with Hao Zhichen, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the Middle East and Central Asia, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's national AI strategy, the establishment of infrastructure for AI deployment, and the introduction of Huawei's international solutions in this field.

The discussions also covered the potential use of AI technologies in e-government platforms and the implementation of the“Smart City” concept based on Huawei's experience. Both parties emphasized cooperation in developing human capital and advancing joint initiatives to promote innovation and digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

In 2024, Huawei recorded revenues exceeding USD 100 billion, marking a return to solid growth after several challenging years. This rebound was driven primarily by strong domestic demand in China, where the company has leveraged national policies promoting indigenous innovation and digital sovereignty. According to its annual report, net profits surged by more than 150% compared with 2022, underpinned by robust sales in consumer electronics, cloud computing, and smart vehicles.

Huawei has positioned itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development, not only as a hardware innovator but as a comprehensive ecosystem builder driving China's national AI agenda. Despite facing geopolitical constraints, the company's investment in AI has accelerated, spanning semiconductors, cloud computing, smart devices, and autonomous systems, all aligned with Beijing's vision of digital self-reliance.

Meanwhile, Huawei's enterprise and carrier businesses continue to perform strongly. Its 5G and cloud solutions have been adopted by hundreds of cities and enterprises across China and beyond, providing critical infrastructure for smart manufacturing, logistics, and public services. The firm's Huawei Cloud division, now one of Asia's largest, has been expanding rapidly in regions such as the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.