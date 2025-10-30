Designrush Reveals October's Leading Web Agencies And Why 94% Of First Impressions Start With How A Site Looks
With 94% of first impressions of a website being design-related, it's important to choose an agency that not only builds something visually appealing but also understands how design decisions impact business outcomes.
"Good design is more than aesthetics. It's how users experience your brand within seconds, and that experience determines whether they stay or leave," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush.
"The best agencies combine strategy, data, and creativity to build websites that convert attention into action. This list highlights teams that understand design as a business tool, not just a visual exercise. They create websites that drive growth and long-term client trust."
Here are the best web design agencies in October 2025:
1. Bramigo
- Location: Leuven, Belgium Industries: Small business websites (budget-focused), Self-employed professionals, Freelancers / micro-businesses seeking all-in-one web hosting & maintenance Website: bramigo
2. Nordover Creative
- Location: Austin, Texas, USA Industries: eCommerce, Service providers, SMEs requiring WordPress/Webflow website design + SEO/integrations Website: nordovercreative
3. Pro Products Web Development
- Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island, USA Industries: Retail, Construction, Healthcare Website: proproductswebdevelopment
4. Web Wonderland Ltd
- Location: Chelmsford, Essex, UK Industries: SMEs looking for web design/development combined with digital marketing services Website: co
5. Shoptimal
- Location: Oakville, ON Industries: Retail, Hospitality, Local Service Firms Website: shoptimal
6. Altitude Design
- Location: Dalkeith, UK Industries: Web design / digital agency, Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), eCommerce Website: co
7. JAMstack Vietnam
- Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Industries: eCommerce, Corporate / institutional digital transformation, Enterprise Tech Website: jamstackvietnam
8. Denzigns
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Industries: Web design & development services, Social media & digital marketing services, SEO / online visibility services Website: denzigns
9. Clicksmith
- Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Restaurants, Hospitality & Events, Technology Companies & Startups Website: clicksmith
10. Chosen6 Digital Agency
- Location: Miami, Florida, USA Industries: Real Estate, Legal Services, Healthcare, eCommerce Website: chosen6
11. Miles Ahead Hosting
- Location: Gibsons, Canada Industries: Startups, Small and Medium Businesses Website: milesaheadhosting
12. Digital Media Design, Inc.
- Location: Hudson, New Hampshire, USA Industries: Website Design; Video & Motion Graphics; SEO & Digital Marketing Website: dmdgo
13. Sportsman Creative
- Location: Springfield, Missouri, USA Industries: Small Business Services; Local Search / SEO; Reputation Management Website: sportsmancreative/springfield-mo-web-designer
14. Ready Artwork
- Location: Monrovia, California, USA Industries: B2B Services; Manufacturing; Public Sector Website: readyartwork
15. RM Web Designs
- Location: Williamswood, Canada Industries: Car Dealerships; E-Learning / Education; Digital Solutions for Businesses Website: rmwebdesigns
16. Vison Studios
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina Industries: Web Design; Animation & Branding; E-commerce Website: visonstudios
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
