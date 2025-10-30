Designrush Reveals October's Leading Web Agencies And Why 94% Of First Impressions Start With How A Site Looks

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush is announcing its list of top web design agencies for October 2025.

With 94% of first impressions of a website being design-related, it's important to choose an agency that not only builds something visually appealing but also understands how design decisions impact business outcomes.

"Good design is more than aesthetics. It's how users experience your brand within seconds, and that experience determines whether they stay or leave," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush.

"The best agencies combine strategy, data, and creativity to build websites that convert attention into action. This list highlights teams that understand design as a business tool, not just a visual exercise. They create websites that drive growth and long-term client trust."

Here are the best web design agencies in October 2025:

1. Bramigo



Location: Leuven, Belgium

Industries: Small business websites (budget-focused), Self-employed professionals, Freelancers / micro-businesses seeking all-in-one web hosting & maintenance Website: bramigo

2. Nordover Creative



Location: Austin, Texas, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Service providers, SMEs requiring WordPress/Webflow website design + SEO/integrations Website: nordovercreative

3. Pro Products Web Development



Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island, USA

Industries: Retail, Construction, Healthcare Website: proproductswebdevelopment

4. Web Wonderland Ltd



Location: Chelmsford, Essex, UK

Industries: SMEs looking for web design/development combined with digital marketing services Website: co

5. Shoptimal



Location: Oakville, ON

Industries: Retail, Hospitality, Local Service Firms Website: shoptimal

6. Altitude Design



Location: Dalkeith, UK

Industries: Web design / digital agency, Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), eCommerce Website: co

7. JAMstack Vietnam



Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Industries: eCommerce, Corporate / institutional digital transformation, Enterprise Tech Website: jamstackvietnam

8. Denzigns



Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Industries: Web design & development services, Social media & digital marketing services, SEO / online visibility services Website: denzigns

9. Clicksmith



Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Restaurants, Hospitality & Events, Technology Companies & Startups Website: clicksmith

10. Chosen6 Digital Agency



Location: Miami, Florida, USA

Industries: Real Estate, Legal Services, Healthcare, eCommerce Website: chosen6

11. Miles Ahead Hosting



Location: Gibsons, Canada

Industries: Startups, Small and Medium Businesses Website: milesaheadhosting

12. Digital Media Design, Inc.



Location: Hudson, New Hampshire, USA

Industries: Website Design; Video & Motion Graphics; SEO & Digital Marketing Website: dmdgo

13. Sportsman Creative



Location: Springfield, Missouri, USA

Industries: Small Business Services; Local Search / SEO; Reputation Management Website: sportsmancreative/springfield-mo-web-designer

14. Ready Artwork



Location: Monrovia, California, USA

Industries: B2B Services; Manufacturing; Public Sector Website: readyartwork

15. RM Web Designs



Location: Williamswood, Canada

Industries: Car Dealerships; E-Learning / Education; Digital Solutions for Businesses Website: rmwebdesigns

16. Vison Studios



Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Industries: Web Design; Animation & Branding; E-commerce Website: visonstudios

Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

