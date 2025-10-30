Aston University And Index.Dev Join Forces To Make Hiring Technology Professionals Quicker And Easier

Aston Business School experts will work with Index to develop a smarter talent-matching platform for companies and jobseekers

New AI-powered tools will help employers find the right software engineers more quickly and accurately

UK-based Index connects businesses with skilled technology professionals from Latin America, Eastern Europe and beyond.

A new partnership between Aston University and UK-based global recruitment firm Index will use the latest artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to improve how companies find and hire software engineers.

The two-year Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), funded by Innovate UK, will combine Index's experience in connecting businesses with skilled technology professionals from around the world with Aston Business School's research expertise in AI and business development.

Index already helps companies in the UK, US and Europe hire software engineers from a network of more than 20,000 vetted professionals, mainly based in Latin America and Eastern Europe. The new project will see Aston Business School's academic experts work with Index to develop smarter search and matching tools for its online recruitment platform, making the process faster, more accurate and more user-friendly.

These advanced tools will make it easier for employers to find the right people for specialist roles. While traditional methods may be based on simple but limited techniques such as keyword matching (for example, a particular computer programming language that an employer is seeking and a candidate is proficient in), the Aston-developed algorithms will be able to look at the full context of a jobseeker's CV and experience, finding candidates that may otherwise slip through the net. They will also make sure the AI system is transparent to comply with emerging global standards.

The project will explore ways to turn Index into a more interactive, community-driven platform, using Aston University researchers' expertise in business development and behavioural psychology. By introducing new and better ways for employers and candidates to connect online, the aim is to make the system more useful for both sides and to create a platform where users help attract other users (a phenomenon known in this field as a 'network effect'). The researchers will also help Index improve and reduce the cost of important technical features such as its global payment systems.

Professor Joshua Ignatius, professor of business analytics at Aston Business School and academic lead for the project, said:

“This project is about building something scalable and future-ready. We're bringing together data science, behavioural research and strategies to improve their platform that will help Index rethink how the company operates and what it offers to both its users and its clients. It's a chance to put fundamental academic research into real-world action and support a company with enormous potential for growth.

“It's a pleasure to work on a project with both academic depth and commercial urgency. This is exactly the kind of partnership KTPs were designed for – and we're excited to help Index achieve their business goals.”

The partnership is supported by Andrei Stan, the project's KTP associate and Index's director of strategy. Andrei, who is also a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) researcher at Aston Business School, said:

“The KTP has been a fantastic way to bring external expertise into our business at a critical time. We're experimenting, learning and improving constantly – and everything we're doing is helping us shape a platform with real global potential. It has also validated our belief that this model can work and scale.”

KTPs, funded by Innovate UK, are collaborations between a business, a university and a highly qualified research associate. The UK-wide programme helps businesses to improve their competitiveness and productivity through the better use of knowledge, technology and skills. Aston University is a sector-leading KTP provider, ranked first for project quality, and joint first for the volume of active projects.

